NBA Baller Harrison Barnes Will Pay For Atatiana Jefferson’s Funeral!!

Barnes, who used to play for the Dallas Mavericks for a few years, has agreed to help the family of Atatiana, who will lay their daughter to rest this weekend in Dallas.
Authorities are currently investigating Atatiana’s murder. She was fatally shot by Fort Worth police office Aaron Dean in her own home.
Related Stories:
UPDATE: Kevin Love’s Condition Still Questionable….
Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!
<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial
Also On K97.5: