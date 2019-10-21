Issa Rae Launches Record Label “Raedio” With Atlantic

The year just keeps getting better and better for our shea butter queens. Although many of us are awaiting the return of #Insecure, #IssaRae had plans of her own when she announced the launch of her record label imprint under #AtlanticRecords, along with a new single “Kinda Love” from a LA based artist TeaMarr.

“Music has always been an essential part of every project I do and working with emerging talent is a personal passion. Raedio allows me to continue that work within the music industry and audio entertainment space” said Issa during a press release. “The Atlantic Records team are innovators in terms of shifting and shaping the culture. I’m excited to join forces with them to discover new artists”.

The label also provides music services for #HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. We see you Issa! Keep making moves!

