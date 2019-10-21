Oprah Buys College Student New Phone After Joking About His Screen Being Cracked

You get a phone, you get a phone, everybody gets a phone! Boy, we’re those the days. Oprah is known for being overly generous and this time, she didn’t let this college student down. Last week, #Oprah attended #MorehouseCollege , in celebration of the 30-year anniversary of the Oprah Winfrey Scholars Program scholarships, where she announced that she is donating an additional $13 million to the program.

On her way leaving the school, two college freshmen chased her down and wanted to thank Winfrey themselves. Zachariah Smith and Olufemi Yessoufou captured a video selfie with Oprah stating “Hey Oprah!” alongside her car. She said “That’s me. That’s me in your cracked phone”. The three shared a laugh and Yessoufou got an unexpected surprise after sharing a laugh with the mogul.

Oprah sent a direct message stating she would be sending him a new phone. The newest phone at that. Upon receiving the package, a note from #Oprah read “Dear Olufemi, we can’t have you out here viewing the world thru a cracked screen or a cracked cover”. He received a new #iPhone11 and his reaction was priceless.

There are still good people in this world!

