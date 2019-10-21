Zion Williamson Undergoes Knee Surgery

It looks like Zion Williamson will have to wait a little while longer before making his debut in a regular season NBA game. The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Monday that Williamson had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee after suffering a torn meniscus. Williamson is expected to miss up to eight weeks. This means that he could miss up to 27 games.

Williamson didn’t travel with the team to New York for their final preseason game against the Knicks. Coach Alvin Gentry said that he believed Williamson injured is knee on October 13 against the San Antonio Spurs.

