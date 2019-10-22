Suge Knight Turns His Life Rights Over To Ray J.

Even though former Hip Hop mogul Suge Knight is currently serving hard time behind bars he has found a new avenue for making money. Sources say that Knight has sold his life rights to singer Ray-J. This will allow Ray to handle all business decisions related to Knight while he is locked up.

We can expect Ray to be the decision maker when it comes to any possible biopics or biographies about Knight. He will be able to give the green light to anything that has to do with Knight, giving Knight the opportunity to earn some cash while he’s locked up. Reportedly, there is already a documentary on Death Row Records in the works. There are even whispers that the Death Row label itself could return after being shut down back in 2009.

Knight plead guilty to manslaughter and is serving a 28 year sentence. He is expected to be locked up for at least another ten years.

Ray J and Knight have been friends for a very long time, and Knight trusts Ray to make sound business decisions on his behalf.

