Usher Had a Message for the Fan Who Turned Him Down on Stage

Source: @SHAUNLLEWELLYN / @DreamvilleFest / @theparallelagency

Usher isn’t letting his latest viral concert moment go unnoticed.

During The R&B Tour stop in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday night, the R&B superstar addressed the now-infamous interaction with a fan who appeared uncomfortable during his performance in Nashville just days earlier.

Before launching into the show’s fan interaction segment, Usher jokingly warned the crowd:

“Before we get started, don’t bring your ass up here if you don’t want to be here. Aye. God don’t like nothing but he most certainly don’t feel too good about pretty privilege.”

The comment quickly made the rounds on social media, with many believing it was directed at Gabrielle Cheyenne, the woman who went viral after seemingly rejecting Usher’s signature on-stage serenade.

What Happened in Nashville?

During the Nashville stop of The R&B Tour, Usher invited Gabrielle Cheyenne on stage for his performance of “Can U Handle It?”—a fan-favorite segment where he typically serenades an audience member.

However, the moment took an awkward turn when Cheyenne appeared visibly uncomfortable as Usher danced around her and invited her to lean back on the bed that’s part of the performance. Realizing she wasn’t into the moment, Usher stopped the routine and told the audience, “I don’t think she want to be on the stage,” before she was escorted off. The clip quickly went viral across TikTok, Instagram, and X.

Source: Usher, The R&B Tour, Nashville / Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @nocapfilmz

The Woman Speaks Out

After receiving criticism online, Cheyenne took to social media to explain her side of the story.

She said she and her mother originally had floor seats before members of Usher’s team unexpectedly upgraded them to the VIP section. According to Cheyenne, they never explained she would be selected for the singer’s intimate on-stage segment.

She also defended herself against people questioning why she accepted the invitation, saying she wasn’t turning down the opportunity to be on stage in front of thousands of people and joked that she was chosen because of her “pretty privilege.“

In another interview, Cheyenne admitted she actually attended the concert primarily for Chris Brown, adding that her reaction may have been different if Brown had been the one to invite her on stage. She also said she didn’t intend to disrespect Usher and simply wasn’t expecting such an intimate performance.

Fans Are Split

As expected, social media had plenty to say.

Some fans sided with Usher, arguing that concert-goers know exactly what they’re signing up for when they accept an invitation to join him on stage.

Others defended Cheyenne, saying she had every right to establish personal boundaries, even in the middle of a live performance.

Either way, Usher made it clear going forward.