Zion Williamson Expected To Miss First 6-8 Weeks of Regular Season!!!

Meniscus surgery will sideline the high-profile first overall pick for the Pelicans for up to 2 months, devastating basketball fans everywhere.

2019 NBA Draft

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

