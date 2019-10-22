Monica And Shannon Brown Are Officially Divorced

Singer Monica is officially SINGLE again. Earlier today the Atlanta native was granted a divorce from he ex husband Shannon Brown.

The couple was together for almost ten years and announced their split back in March. Sources say that it only took ten minutes for the couple’s union to be dissolved as Monica was the only one to show up for the hearing inside of a Georgia courthouse.

The couple has a six-year old daughter, and Monica has two sons from her previous relationship with rapper Rocko.

Also On K97.5: