Dwayne Wade Reunites With Shaquille O’Neal After Signing New Deal!!

The 13-time all-star signed a deal with WarnerMedia, adding him to a collection of former NBA stars turned TNT commentators alongside Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith. Wade will also work alongside WNBA star Candace Parker, who joins as an analyst.

69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

