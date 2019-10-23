Dwayne Wade Reunites With Shaquille O’Neal After Signing New Deal!!

The 13-time all-star signed a deal with WarnerMedia, adding him to a collection of former NBA stars turned TNT commentators alongside Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith. Wade will also work alongside WNBA star Candace Parker, who joins as an analyst.

