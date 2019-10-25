City Girls’ JT Reveals Cheating Strained Relationship With Lil Yachty

Free JT may have been the mantra for the summer, but according to the City Girl not everyone was as supportive as her fans.

During her live video on her Instagram, JT revealed that she was working on new music, talked to a few old friends including Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta star Tommie, and gave fans the tea on what really went down in her relationship with “Act Up” co-writer and QC label mate Lil Yachty.

According to JT, Lil Yachty never sent her any e-mails or letters and cheated on her while she couldn’t be with him on the outside.

”Man Yachty is a manipulator and a liar that’s why he stay in the trick zone, because he be lying like he really held me down but he had a whole b*tch at his grandma’s funeral.”

Although you can tell by the video that the two are cool JT made sure that she didn’t fall into the “he said, she said” drama of social media and called Lil Yachty into the room to defend himself.

”Come on in here Miles,” JT yelled before Lil Yachty appeared in the room off camera. “They said you been telling people you held me down. They want to talk about, so let’s talk about it.” JT continued.

Lil Yachty did say a few words before leaving the room claiming that he’s not with the “Instagram sh*t.”

”First off I want to say RIP grandma,” Lil Yachty said. “Ya’ll tripping over my grandma funeral? Like for real this is straight cap and I’m not with this Instagram sh*t.”

Although the status of their relationship is unclear, you can tell it’s not stopping the two from making moves in the studio. After her release two weeks ago, JT was seen two days later in the studio, ready to work and release new music.

Last year, JT started a 24 months prison sentence after surrendering for charges related to felony identity theft, but was released earlier this month after one year for good behavior. Since her original release date was March 21, 2020, she will have to complete one year of probation following her release.

Check out the video below.

City Girls’ JT Reveals Cheating Strained Relationship With Lil Yachty was originally published on hiphopwired.com

