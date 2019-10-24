CLOSE
Man Involved In Robbing Safaree Pleads Guilty!!!!

One of the men that was allegedly involved in robbing Safaree at gunpoint last year has decided not to take his chances at trial and has reportedly plead guilty to the crime. Carl Harry, one of the robbers has cut a good deal with the prosecutor which will land him serving a year in jail.

