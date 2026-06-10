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Diddy Sued For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Male Child Actor In 2007

Diddy Sued For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Male Child Actor in 2007

According to 'TMZ,' the latest lawsuit comes from a man who says Diddy sexually assaulted him when he was a child actor.

Published on June 10, 2026

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Diddy may be behind bars serving his 50-month prison sentence, after being convicted on prostitution charges, but it hasn’t stopped more lawsuits from being filed against the fallen Hip-Hop mogul.

According to TMZ, the latest lawsuit comes from a man who says Diddy sexually assaulted him when he was a child actor, while claiming he was trying to help him advance his career.

The filing alleges that in May 2007, Diddy invited him to a Hollywood Hills party as a “networking event” and eventually asked him to meet in private.

Closed off from the rest of the partygoers and after offering sips of alcohol, “the man claims Diddy was rubbing on parts of his body, working his way down before he allegedly performed oral sex on the man while also pleasuring himself.”

He adds that Diddy knew it was wrong because he reportedly told him he was “uncomfortable” before engaging in oral sex.

“When he was done, he claimed Diddy said he would keep him in mind for possible opportunities before leaving the room and the man by himself,” TMZ includes.

After the alleged assault, the man left the party. Now, he’s suing Diddy for unspecified damages, as well as his agents, who he alleges created an “event disguised as an industry meeting in order to provide Defendant Combs with an opportunity to come into contact with minor children.”

Diddy’s representative, Juda Engelmayer, has responded to the allegations, denying all wrongdoing and calling it a money grab, as with many of the other recent legal attacks on him.

“The allegations from this so-called nameless child actor are false and ridiculous. He’s just another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers. Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — and that includes any child! These allegations will be disproved like all the rest.”

See social media’s reaction to the latest lawsuit filed against Diddy below.

Diddy Sued For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Male Child Actor in 2007 was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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