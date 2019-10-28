CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Is Going On Tour Right Away!!

As fans digest Ye’s new gospel-themed album, “Jesus Is King,” reports says that Kanye West is planning to go on tour right away.

Jeezy, Kanye West & Outkast Perform At The TM 101 Anniversary Concert

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Related Stories:

Kanye West Drops “Jesus Is King!”

Kanye West Will No Longer Perform His Old Songs, Will Get Pious Versions

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

album , jesus is king , Kanye West , new , tour

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close