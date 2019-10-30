Kevin Hart Will Not Sue Driver Who Caused His Horrific Car Accident

Kevin Hart has decided to not sue the man who was responsible for that horrific car accident that he was involved in a few months ago.

According to TMZ Hart has no plans to take Jared Black to court after California Highway Patrol determined that he was at fault and was driving recklessly when the accident occurred. Kevin won’t even be filing a claim with Jared’s insurance company to cover expenses for medical procedures or for the cost of his 1970 Plymouth Baraccuda, which was totaled in the single-car crash.

Jared and his fiancee are good friends with Kevin and his wife Eniko. Even though Kevin is expected to rack up a huge amount of medical bills, he is going to bite the bullet and cover everything himself.

