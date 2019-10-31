Kanye West Credits God For Giving Him A $68 Million Tax Credit

Kanye West apparently has a lot to give thanks for. The rapper recently opened up about how his relationship with God helped him solve a major tax issue. During a recent interview he said that he received a

$68 million tax credit and it was nothing more than a blessing from God.

In the radio interview Kanye said “God is using me to show off. Last year I made $115 million and still ended up $35 million in debt. This year I looked up and I just got $68 million returned to me on my tax returns.” He also said “people need to hear [from] someone that has been put into debt by the system, talk about these type of numbers now that they’re in service to Christ.”

Ye also went on to exclaim “[God] is showing off, He’s showing out. Kanye West works for God!”

Sources say that the tax break that Ye received is due in part to legislation introduced by his president, Donald J. Trump.

Also On K97.5: