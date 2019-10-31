Ellen Transforms Into Cardi B. For Halloween

Even though she was supposed to be taking a break from social media and interviews Cardi B is pushing forward with a promotional run. Bardi stopped by to see Ellen earlier today and was shocked when Ellen came out in full character as “Cardi E.”

“Before we start, I want to say my eyes are up here. My boobs are everywhere else,” Ellen said jokingly. “My costume this year is a tribute to Cardi B’s character in the movie Hustlers… E is for Ellen. It’s also my bra size.”

Check out the full clip below

This isn’t the first time that Ellen has dressed up for Halloween. In the past she has popped up as Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashian.

