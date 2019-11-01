Megan Thee Stallion And MoneyBagg Yo Are DONE! Relationship Was Just A Publicity Stunt

When rapper Megan Thee Stallion got into her public relationship with fellow rapper MoneyBagg Yo people started giving her the side eye since she was the creator of the Hot Girl Summer and preached for women to be single and live care free. The two were seemingly going strong and seemed to be a cute lil couple. Megan gifted Moneybagg with a $150k necklace for his 28th birthday last month. They appeared in several videos together online. Well, things have apparently taken a turn and gotten ugly between the two.

Now that cuffing season has arrived the two have apparently called it quits according to posts on their social media. Some are even suggesting that the relationship was even real to begin with.

Moneybagg also took things a step further on his IG story when he posted:

“Was never my b*tch [brown skinned shrug emoji] [Black Rap game fulla smoke & mirrors…It was all publicity…dn’t believe da hype. Been wit da same b*tch 10 years + Through da ups & downs b4 the come up. [fingers crossed emoji] World might not know but the city (Memphis) do! Real rap no cap [cap emoji]

Well, this escalated quickly…

