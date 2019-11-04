Angie Martinez Involved In Serious Accident! Suffers Shattered Vertebrae

The legendary radio personality #AngieMartinez was involved in a pretty serious car accident over the weekend. She shared the news via social media for her fans.

“I’ve always believed in angels and mine was with me the other morning. I was in a severe car accident and sustained a fractured lumber and shattered vertebrae. I’m recovering and will be for some time, but I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to do that. Wanted you all to hear it from me first and know that although this is a difficult time, I am in the best spirits possible and determined to be bak and better than ever soon. God bless and I deeply appreciate all love and prayers!”.

We are happy to hear Ms. Martinez is in good spirits. There are no additional details on what happened from the accident, so it is unknown where this took place. This news arrives less than a month after her debut TV series ‘Untold Stories of Hip Hop” where she’s interviewed #A$APROCKY , #CardiB , #FatJoe , #DJKhaled and more stories they’ve never told anyone before. We are keeping Angie lifted during this hard time.

