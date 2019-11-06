Cam Newton May Miss The Rest Of The Season Due To Foot Injury

Earlier today The Carolina Panthers announced that superstar quarterback Cam Newton is being placed on the team’s injured reserved list after visiting a podiatrist in Green Bay. Cam will not have to go under the knife for surgery after the Lisfranc injury that he suffered during the preseason. The Panthers hope that taking the rest of the season off will give Cam the chance to heal his foot without having any medical procedures. Panthers GM Marty Hurney told fans on the team’s IG page that there is no timetable on when Newton can be expected to return to the field.

“We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury. Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam. He’s one of the fiercest competitors I’ve been around during my 20-plus years in the League. At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100 percent is to place Cam on injured reserve.”

He added,

“For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot. He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.”

Newton has one year left on his contract with the Panthers.

