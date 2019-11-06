Knightdale High Football Coach Caught Using The N-Word After Team Victory

According to ABC 11 a Wake County assistant high school football coach has lost his job after a video surfaced showing him using the N-Word on his Instagram page. Knightdale High School assistant football coach Josh Hoskins claims that a night on the town with friends took a turn for the worst when he made the choice to say “White power, Knightdale. I still love you, N—–” while out celebrating his team’s victory over Corinth Holders High.

Hoskins claims that he got caught up in the moment and that his black friends have given him approval to use the n-word. *eye roll*

He told the news network “I guess I’ve been around them for so long. We’re friends. I mean nothing from it,” he said. “The word can be used in multiple ways. They treat me as any of their own friends.”

Hoskins later deleted the video that he posted, but it was too late because someone had already reported it to school administrators.

Hoskins later went on to resign from his position by sending a letter to the Knightdale High principal apologizing for his behavior.

He also claimed that the players on his team have given him permission to use the racial slur.

“They joke around. We joke around. They walk up to me and say it. ‘Hey coach, just say it. You’re a good coach. Just say it.’ Once in a while, it slips,” he said. “Once a year, it slips. To have them smile and laugh. Besides that, I mean nothing from it.”

School district superintendent Cathy Moore addressed the issue in a statement.

“The language, the context is not OK. And unfortunately, social media will show you a piece of something but not all of something. And this man is an adult. And he should know better,” she said.

