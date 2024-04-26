Listen Live
Music

Eminem Surprises Fans with ‘The Death of Slim Shady’

Published on April 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
EMINEM X RAG & BONE COLLECTION

Source: EMINEM / RAG & BONE / EMINEM / RAG & BONE

Eminem has announced that his once-prominent alter ego, “Slim Shady,” is officially no more.

Recently, the Detroit native shared a trailer for his upcoming solo album titled The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). In the teaser, the host of “Detroit Murder Files” suggests that Eminem’s 12th studio album will revisit the events leading to the demise of the bleach-blonde rap icon. The sneak peek includes a cameo from 50 Cent, who refers to Slim as a “psychopath.” Additionally, it previews testimony from a blurred figure (definitely not Marshall Mathers) questioning, “Who killed Slim Shady?” The video concludes with a chilling photo of Slim’s body and a hint about the album’s release date.

Eminem has been diligently working on his forthcoming album for an extended period. The co-founder of Shady Records was seen in the studio with industry legends such as his mentor Dr. Dre and close friend Snoop Dogg over the past two years. Earlier this year, Dr. Dre confirmed Eminem’s intention to release a new album during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel. While Dre mentioned his involvement in the album, he refrained from sharing additional specifics.

Dre stated, “He has an album coming out. I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire. I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time tomorrow. He keeps his music close, so I haven’t heard everything. I haven’t even heard everything I’ve worked on, but I will listen to it, and he’s releasing an album this year.”

Eminem’s highly anticipated album is set to be released this summer. Stay tuned for more updates on the album.

More from K97.5
Trending
EMINEM X RAG & BONE COLLECTION
Music

Eminem Surprises Fans with ‘The Death of Slim Shady’

Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

Wellness

Victoria Monét Inspires Black Women By Sharing Part Of Her Real-Life Struggles With PCOS 

Entertainment

Exclusive: Lil Kim and Her New Artist on Working and Loving Together

Karlie Redd
Showtime Says

Karlie Redd Gets $300K For Sex Toys Molded From Her Booty And Vagina

News

Let’s Make A Toast For The Real Beaters: Ye FKA Kanye West Starting Porn Company, Sources Say

Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival 2023
Local

Local Hip-Hop Artist/Educator Joshua “Rowdy” Rowsey Passes Away

The Wedding of Pinky Cole & Derrick Hayes
Entertainment

Jeezy Accused By Jeannie Mai Of Spousal Abuse & Child Neglect

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close