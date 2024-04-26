Eminem Surprises Fans with ‘The Death of Slim Shady’

Eminem has announced that his once-prominent alter ego, “Slim Shady,” is officially no more.

Recently, the Detroit native shared a trailer for his upcoming solo album titled The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). In the teaser, the host of “Detroit Murder Files” suggests that Eminem’s 12th studio album will revisit the events leading to the demise of the bleach-blonde rap icon. The sneak peek includes a cameo from 50 Cent, who refers to Slim as a “psychopath.” Additionally, it previews testimony from a blurred figure (definitely not Marshall Mathers) questioning, “Who killed Slim Shady?” The video concludes with a chilling photo of Slim’s body and a hint about the album’s release date.

Eminem has been diligently working on his forthcoming album for an extended period. The co-founder of Shady Records was seen in the studio with industry legends such as his mentor Dr. Dre and close friend Snoop Dogg over the past two years. Earlier this year, Dr. Dre confirmed Eminem’s intention to release a new album during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel. While Dre mentioned his involvement in the album, he refrained from sharing additional specifics.

Dre stated, “He has an album coming out. I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire. I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time tomorrow. He keeps his music close, so I haven’t heard everything. I haven’t even heard everything I’ve worked on, but I will listen to it, and he’s releasing an album this year.”