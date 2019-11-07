CLOSE
21 Savage Has Been Banned From Doing Shows Overseas By ICE

Rapper 21 Savage has been banned from touring overseas by the The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) until the immigration case against him is resolved.

Currently 21 is not allowed to fly freely to other countries while he awaits a trial to determine his immigration status. This is an issue that could take years to resolve.

Back in February 21 was arrested and banned from international and domestic travel. In October he received a work visa that granted him more freedom and permitted him to work anywhere in the states until the case is resolved.

