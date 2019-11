Rapper Drake took a heavy hit while performing at Tyler The Creator’s Flog Gnaw Carnival last night in Los Angeles. Tyler brought out Drake as as a surprise guest for fans, but apparently he was not who people wanted to see. Most people at the show were expecting to see Frank Ocean pop up and perform. Drake took the stage instead, and some fans were not pleased.

The boos were so loud that Drake decided to cut his set short and left the stage.

Tyler took to Twitter to respond…

