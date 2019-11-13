CLOSE
Showtime Says
HomeShowtime Says

Colin Kaepernick Holding An Open Workout For NFL Teams

San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons

Source: Scott Cunningham / Getty

According to TMZ former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has invited multiple teams to a workout where he will show his skills. The teams who have expressed interest in Kaep went to league officials and made sure that everything was good with the workout. The NFL provided resources to make sure that the workout took place. Teams have been notified that they will be allowed to send a rep to watch the workout for themselves or request video footage of the showcase.

There are a few teams who are in need of a quarterback right now, but the question is will any one of them take a chance on Kaep who hasn’t played a game in the NFL since 2016 when he and the San Francisco 49ers parted ways.

Colin Kaepernick , showtime says

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close