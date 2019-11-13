Colin Kaepernick Holding An Open Workout For NFL Teams

According to TMZ former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has invited multiple teams to a workout where he will show his skills. The teams who have expressed interest in Kaep went to league officials and made sure that everything was good with the workout. The NFL provided resources to make sure that the workout took place. Teams have been notified that they will be allowed to send a rep to watch the workout for themselves or request video footage of the showcase.

There are a few teams who are in need of a quarterback right now, but the question is will any one of them take a chance on Kaep who hasn’t played a game in the NFL since 2016 when he and the San Francisco 49ers parted ways.

