John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

John Witherspoon at Helium STL

Source: Helium Comedy Club STL / Helium Comedy Club STL

The coroner who handled the body of legendary actor and comedian John Witherspoon has released the results of an autopsy detailing the cause of death. Witherspoon suffered from coronary artery disease and had a heart attack before tragically passing away. He also had hypertension, but nothing in the report indicated that was a factor in his death.

Witherspoon passed on October 29th in his Sherman Oaks, CA home at the age of 77. Last week some of Hollywood’s finest came out to celebrate Witherspoon’s life and legacy during his home going service.

