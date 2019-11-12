CLOSE
Alicia Keys Set To Host The Grammy’s For The Second Year In A Row!!!

Alicia Keys did not disappoint when hosting 61st Grammy Awards. She is set to return to host the 2020 Grammy Awards for the second year in a row!!

