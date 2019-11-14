StopSchoolShootings : A Santa Clarita High School Shooting Results In One Fatality And 4 Injured

Authorities have announced that one person was killed and at least four others were injured in a shootin at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California this morning!

We have to #StopSchoolShootings . This news is becoming heartbreaking to talk about and families are mourning every day. The shooting was reported around 7:40am that led law enforcement to respond in a massive way. Paramedics swarmed the school to treat wounded people while authorities search for the suspect.

The suspect is said to be a 15-year old boy who is a student at the school and has recently been apprehended. The teen is being treated at a hospital and his identity has not been released yet. Four people have been transported to the hospital for treatment where one female died there. Two male patients are in critical condition and another male is in good condition.

Sources say the scene was so chaotic, with teenagers walking in a line behind armed law enforcement officials with arms raised in the air. There were others injured and one person was found wounded in the choir room. Some students remained locked in classrooms for more than an hour as authorities searched for the shooter. Parents were directed to Central Park to reunite with their children.

We are keeping the family of the deceased child lifted during this hard time and encouraging everyone to take precaution.

