Netflix Announces Major Deal With Nickelodeon!!!

Just a day after Disney+ launched their new streaming service, Netflix and Nickelodeon have announced their new partnership deal.

The multi year output deal will produce feature films as well as TV series based on new and old Nickelodeon characters. Upcoming specials that fall under the new deal will feature projects based on “The Loud House” and “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

