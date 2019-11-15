Mo’Nique Files A Lawsuit Against Netflix

Actress and comedian Mo’Nique has filed a major lawsuit against Netflix. In a lawsuit filed earlier today the Oscar winner says that Netflix has practiced discrimination based on race. According to Mo, the discriminatory acts occurred while negotiating a comedy special. She says that she was offered $500,000 for a Netflix while Amy Schumer was paid $13 million for her comedy special.

Mo’Nique decided to decline the offer and took to social media to express her disdain for the offer and even called for folks to boycott Netflix.

The lawsuit claims that Netflix executives promoted discriminatory practices. She also claims that one Netflix official used the n-word in a meeting with about 60 people back in 2018.

