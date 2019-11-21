Chuck D has had enough with messy daytime talk shows. He took to social media to shame two of the biggest culture vultures in the game.

As spotted on Complex the Long Island native felt a serious ways when surfing through the television recently. On Tuesday, November 19 the “Fight The Power” rapper called out Jerry Springer and Maury Povich for their long history of exploiting people of color via their scandalous paternity test reveals and rigged race baiting confrontations.

“Just how much the fed$ pay these old white dudes like Maury & Jerry showtiming young folks dysfunctional sht on Air …especially young blacks,” he tweeted. “Beware of elder media Nucointelpro buzzards hovering. Everything ain’t entertainment in fact it’s exploitation.” The post included a screenshot of The Maury Povich Show titled “My wife admitted to cheating … are these my children.”

Just how much the fed$ pay these old white dudes like Maury & Jerry showtiming young folks dysfunctional sht on Air …especially young blacks . Beware of elder media Nucointelpro buzzards hovering. Everything ain’t entertainment in fact it’s exploitation pic.twitter.com/e3LyhGJ69L — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) November 19, 2019

While Mista Chuck is synonymous with his criticism about the social injustice issues in America this is the first time he has taken clear shots at the two hosts. But it seems like the disapproval from Hip-Hop isn’t slowing down Povich’s money moves. He recently announced that he will be releasing a board game called “You’re Not The Father”. According to the Amazon listing the game is “Based on the TV show you know and love, this hilarious adult party game lets players prove their nonpaternity Maury-style and revel in hysterical banter along the way!”

Photo: WENN.com

Chuck D Puts Culture Vulture Jackets On Jerry Springer & Maury Povich was originally published on hiphopwired.com

