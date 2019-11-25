Frozen 2 Breaks Global Box Office Record!!

During its opening weekend, the highly anticipated sequel broke the global record for the highest-grossing weekend for an animated film. The film, which made $127 million domestically and $350 million worldwide, is also the largest opening for any Walt Disney Animation Studios release.

