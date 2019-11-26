WhereTheyDoThatAt : Jeff Bezos Receives Backlash For Donating A Small Portion Of His Fortune To The Homeless

This man is facing criticism after donating $98.5 million dollars to dozens of groups helping the homeless population last week. This is baffling.

Some are stating #JeffBezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, could afford to give more. More? What happened to gratitude? The U.K Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn believes the donation only represents “0.09% of the billionaire’s net worth”. The man is worth $110.3 billion so this could be accurate. Nonetheless, the U.K leader stated this in a tweet along with some advice that Jeff should “just pay his taxes”.

Now, there was some controversy in the past about how the Amazon CEO was not putting his riches toward enough philanthropic efforts. Bezos was ranked 23rd on Forbes ranking of the top charitable givers last year. Although there some things that make it seem as though this gift was given with ill intentions, this man worked for his fortune and can do what he pleases.

We can’t criticize a billionaire on what he does with his money, we have to hope that he’d give back and invest into his community, this country and anywhere lacking resources. Thank you for donating to the homeless, Jeff! Everyone can’t contribute such a large amount so we are showing gratitude for your efforts!!

