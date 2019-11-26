Bow Wow Set To Be Added To Millennium Tour 2020!!!

Bow Wow is now officially apart of the Millennium Tour 2020. The Ying Yang Twins, Pretty Ricky and Lloyd will be continuing on the tour.

Related Stories:

Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A Much Needed Intervention From T.I. & Nelly

Bow Wow Still Talking About Ciara 10 Years Later – “I had this b***h first”

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Also On K97.5: