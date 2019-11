Congrats to the ATL native as she is now engaged to Robert Rushing are engaged!!!

Related Stories:

Man Convicted Of Killing Toya Wright’s Brothers Sentenced To Life In Prison

Is Toya Wright Getting Married?

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: