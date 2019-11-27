Spreading The Holiday Cheer: Kodak Black Gifts Thousands With Gift Cards For Thanksgiving

#KodakBlack may be behind bars but this still doesn’t stop him from giving back. His attorney took to #Instagram to share an image of gift cards for Publix grocery store.

“Kodak as usual with every Thanksgiving and Christmas starts gifting early and this year, besides giving to charitable organizations like recently providing Thanksgiving dinner to 75 needy families for Paradise Childcare, childcare for low income families in need…he is giving away 1000s of dollars in Publix gift cards directly to needy families in Broward and Dade County for Thanksgiving” says the attorney in the recent post.

Today, a recipient of Kodak’s giving came forward to Instagram to share how the gift has already helped her and her family. “I wasn’t expecting my day to go this way but God. I’m so grateful to you both”.

Kodak was recently sentenced to 46 months in prison for falsifying applications to purchase firearms. He was recently hit with two count of additional weapon charges for possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon. Through it all, the rapper still finds a way to give back and make the holidays special. Go Kodak!

