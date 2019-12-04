Kamala Harris Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has just announced that she is suspending her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

In a tweet posted earlier today Harris told her followers:

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people

In another more detailed statement Harris explained how financial difficulty impacted her decision. She said:

“Eleven months ago at the launch of our campaign in Oakland I told you all: “I am not perfect. But I will always speak with decency and moral clarity and treat all people with dignity and respect. I will lead with integrity. I will speak the truth. And that’s what I have tried to do every day of this campaign. So here’s the truth today. I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life. My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue. I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete. In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do.”

No word yet on whether Harris plans to give her support to someone else at this point

