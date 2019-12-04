Lil’ Wayne Launching How Own Brand Of Weed

Rapper Lil Wayne is learning from the blueprint of other celebrities and taking a dip into the legalized marijuana industry. Weezy just announced that he is launching his own brand of cannabis and following in the footsteps of celebrities like Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Weezy’s brand will be called GKUA Ulta Premium and will feature products that have ““highest natural levels of THC available,” In a statement about his new venture Weezy said “I used to just want to get high, now I smoke to get inspired.”

The brand’s products will be available in 202 at a few dispensaries in Los Angeles with more locations to come.

