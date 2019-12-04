CLOSE
Mary J Blige Documentary In The Works From Amazon Studios!!

The Queen of Hip Hop Soul is teaming up to collaborate with Amazon Studios for her documentary. The project is said to chronicle Mary’s life in the music industry and reflecting the emotional journey it took to make her one of the most iconic artists in R&B history.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

