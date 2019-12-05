CLOSE
Brandy Confirms That Moesha Is Coming Back

Singer Brandy has confirmed that her 90s TV show “Moesha” will be getting a reboot! Earlier this week while at a charity event for Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Diva Foundation, Brandy and other cast members announced that M to the E to the will be back on screens in the future.

During a sit down, Sheryl Lee Ralph asked Brandy, “We would like to know, would you like to do a Moesha reboot?”

Brandy responded, “Yeah! Absolutely.”

She then confirmed,

“I’m here to solidify that we’re gonna bring Moesha back.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph added,

“You heard it right here. You will have a Moesha reboot.”

Unfortunately, some members of the cast have passed away. Actor Lamont Bentley, who played Hakeem on the show died in a car crash back in 2005. Also, the actress Yvette Wilson, who played the character Andell, passed away in 2012 after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Here is a look at the footage…

