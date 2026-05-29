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New Music: Honest Review of Latto’s ‘Big Mama’ Album

An honest review of Latto's 'Big Mama' album.

Published on May 29, 2026

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GOMF x Latto x GloRilla
Source: RCA / RCA

Latto dropped her highly anticipated album Big Mama on May 29, just weeks after confirming her pregnancy with 21 Savage.

The album cover features a pregnant Latto holding a cub, and it perfectly captures the vibe of the project.

This album feels different from her last release, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. While that project was all about outside energy and having a good time, Big Mama gives a more settled-down feel while still reminding listeners that she’s still that girl.

Latto uses this project to profess her love for 21 Savage, introduce fans to her new role as a mama, and show that despite all the changes happening in her life, she’s steady bossing up.

The album features appearances from 21 Savage, Mariah the Scientist, GloRilla, Teyana Taylor, Doja Cat and more. None of the collaborations felt forced or unnecessary. Each feature fit naturally within the project and added something to the overall listening experience.

And one question many fans are asking after listening: Was that a Cardi B diss? Possibly.

The album has received mixed reactions on social media, with some fans criticizing Latto for focusing too heavily on her relationship throughout the project. Others argue that Big Mama wasn’t made for everyone and instead speaks directly to young women entering a new era of adulthood, love, commitment, and motherhood.

One thing is for sure: Latto is proving her pen game is still strong. There were a few tracks that felt more like filler than standouts, but overall, Big Mama delivers a different perspective from what’s currently dominating female rap.

Final Rating: 7/10

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