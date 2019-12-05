CLOSE
Da Baby Performs For His Fans In Charlotte Through FaceTime After His Jet Breaks Down!!!

Da Baby was on his way from New York City to Charlotte to perform at Power 98 FM’s Winter Block Party, but unfortunately his jet experienced some technical difficulties on the way to the show. He expressed his disappointment on instagram. Nonetheless, he performed for the crowd through FaceTime, keeping his promise to keep everyone turned up.

