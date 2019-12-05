Da Baby Performs For His Fans In Charlotte Through FaceTime After His Jet Breaks Down!!!

Da Baby was on his way from New York City to Charlotte to perform at Power 98 FM’s Winter Block Party, but unfortunately his jet experienced some technical difficulties on the way to the show. He expressed his disappointment on instagram. Nonetheless, he performed for the crowd through FaceTime, keeping his promise to keep everyone turned up.

Related Stories:

Da Baby Has A New Baby On The Way

Da Baby Gets Into A Car Accident And Pays Woman $150 (VIDEO)

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: