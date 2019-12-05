Is Deelishis Engaged?!?!?!?!

Looks like congrats are in order for Deelishis and fiance Raymond Santana!!

Related Stories:

Deelishis May Not Have Gotten A Nose Job, But Her Heavy Contour Comes From The Same Beauty Standard

Deelishis Debunks Plastic Surgery Rumors With This Makeup Tutorial

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: