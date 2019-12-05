Is Deelishis Engaged?!?!?!?!

Looks like congrats are in order for Deelishis and fiance Raymond Santana!!
Related Stories:
Deelishis May Not Have Gotten A Nose Job, But Her Heavy Contour Comes From The Same Beauty Standard
Deelishis Debunks Plastic Surgery Rumors With This Makeup Tutorial
Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!
<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial
Also On K97.5: