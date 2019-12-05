CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Is Deelishis Engaged?!?!?!?!

Looks like congrats are in order for Deelishis and fiance Raymond Santana!!

'Never Stop. Never Settle' Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Related Stories:

Deelishis May Not Have Gotten A Nose Job, But Her Heavy Contour Comes From The Same Beauty Standard

Deelishis Debunks Plastic Surgery Rumors With This Makeup Tutorial

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Deelishis , Engaged , fiance , Raymond Santana

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close