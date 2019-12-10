Jordyn Woods Takes Lie Detector Test On Red Table Talk

Well, the mess is still stirring as #JordynWoods has been asked if she had sex with #TristanThompson during their scandal.

We all remember the highlight of 2019 when Jordyn sat down during #RedTableTalk with #JadaPinkettSmith to discuss the #KhloeKardashian and Tristan Thompson scandal. Auntie Jada saved some never-before-seen footage from the episode that included answers to a lot of burning questions from fans.

As recently shown, Jordyn took a lie detector test during her interview with Jada and apparently it was Jordyn’s request! “I just want everyone to know that I’m telling the truth and that’s the most important part of the story for me, is the truth”. During the test she was asked “Did you have sex with Tristan Thompson” and she responded “No”.

The results stated that she passed the test and was being truthful. So, now that she’s cleared that up, will there ever be a chance to rekindle the friendship? Who knows, but what we do know is there’s more to the story.

