Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle In A New Puma Commercial (VIDEO)

Lauren London is honoring the legacy of the late great Nipsey Hussle. In an effort to honor the life and motto of Nip, Lauren is teaming up with Puma for a new ad campaign entitled “Forever Stronger.”

A rep for London explained the partnership by stating:

“Lauren London is proud to join forces with PUMA to support her on this next chapter of her journey. This piece was a creative vision Lauren wanted to bring to life to signify the continuation of her marathon alongside PUMA. Forever Stronger.”

Watch the clip below.

The partnership is an extension of the partnership between Puma and Nipsey’s TMC line.

