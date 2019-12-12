CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Post Malone, Migos and More To Perform At Pharrell’s Something In The Water Festival!!!

The lineup for the 2020 “Something In The Water” Festival in Virginia Beach, Virginia, was announced on Thursday and includes acts such as Post Malone, Migos, Tyler, the Creator, the Foo Fighters and many more.

The Get Schooled National Challenge & Tour Launch Event In NYC

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty

Related Stories:

Pharrell Williams’ New “Now Is Her Time” Campaign Champions Women’s Rights

#Pharrell Vows to Give Over 100 High School Graduates An Intership

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

festival , lineup , migos , Music , Pharrell , post malone

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close