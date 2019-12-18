Tekashi 69 Sentenced To 24 Months In Prison And Five Years Supervised

The Brooklyn native #Tekashia69 has been sentenced to two years in prison today.

This sentence is a bit considering the crimes and this long, drawn-out case. He cooperated with the feds against the #TreynineBlood gang and this ultimately let to a lighter sentence.

Tekashia pleads guilty to nine gangs, gun and drug charges carrying a minimum of 37 years in prison. His cooperation with the government allowed the federal judge to ignore that mandatory minimum. He’s been in jail in protective custody since November 2018.

The trial lasted two weeks and we’ve finally heard the decision. The two Nine Trey gangsters Anthony Harv Ellison and Aljermiah Nuke Mack reveal in 2017 and 2018, Tekashi and the gang developed a mutually beneficial arrangement. This led to 69 gaining street cred thanks to his membership in the gang and provided an additional stream of revenue through his wildly successful music career.

We hope this sentence flies by as people miss the rapper’s songs and presence on social media.