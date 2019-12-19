Is CW Bringing Back The Hit Show “The Game?”

Reports are in that the television network CW is bringing back the hit show “The Game” with some of its original cast members. The new version of “The Game” will have a new East Coast setting and is changing from a half-hour comedy based in San Diego to a one-hour dramedy set in Baltimore.

