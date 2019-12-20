Kim Kardashian-West Accused Of Black Face And Culture Appropriation After Recent Photoshoot

If it’s not one thing, it’s another! The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star” #KimK slipped on a wig, some diamonds and decided to channel the late #ElizabethTaylor in her recent shoot with 7Hollywood.

7Hollywood is an international fashion magazine and they felt the photos of Kimmy portrayed on the cover and within the magazine fit best. Welp, viewers were not happy with the way her skin looked in the photos. People filled her #Instagram comments up with accusations of black face and culture appropriation.

“She look black in that 2nd photo .. hmm here she go again” says one person commenting of the recent photos. Is this a reach? #KimKardashian is of Armenian decent and the photos look more “tanned” than blackface but to each its own.

Similar comments were left on the magazine’s Instagram as well. A source close to the star stated “It’s the lighting that makes her look darker in this specific image. There are multiple covers and images from this shoot where the lighting looks more natural. People are so quick to find the negative in everything and also often forget that she is of Armenian descent”. Bingo.

We hope Kim K’s intentions behind this shoot were pure and wishing them nothing but the best.

