Wednesday afternoon, a two-year-old child was spotted wandering in rush hour traffic on McCrimmon Parkway in Cary. The child had walked away from Childrens Lighthouse of West Cary daycare.
According to Cary police, an investigation has been completed and no criminal charges will be filed. Thankfully, the child was uninjured.
A statement from the daycare read:
“The safety and health of all Childrens Lighthouse students are our top priorities. Childrens Lighthouse of West Cary is independently owned and operated and has established a reputation for being a warm, welcoming and safe environment for young children and their families.
We are aware of the news being reported and take this matter extremely seriously. A police investigation has concluded no wrongdoing. The school cooperated with local authorities.
The child’s parents are aware of the situation and Childrens Lighthouse of West Cary has been proactively in touch with state licensing to ensure proper handling. We are reviewing this internally and with the family as well.
The educational early learning school continues to live up to its reputation for providing a safe environment for families and their children.”
Lewk Of The Week: Auntie Maxine Slays Capitol Hill In Her Mustard Impeachment Blazer
Lewk Of The Week: Auntie Maxine Slays Capitol Hill In Her Mustard Impeachment Blazer
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
2-Year-Old Found Wandering In Cary Traffic After Walking Away From Daycare was originally published on foxync.com