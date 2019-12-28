Kawhi Leonard and Simone Biles Named AP Athletes of the Year!!!

Leonard was named the NBA Finals MVP after leading the Toronto Raptors to their first championship in franchise history before leaving for the LA Clippers. On Thursday, decorated American gymnast Simone Biles was named Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year.

